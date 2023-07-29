Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.19.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PLTR shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Raymond James cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $17.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $37.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.92, a PEG ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 2.69. Palantir Technologies has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $19.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.71.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $525.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.84 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.88% and a negative return on equity of 12.48%. Analysts expect that Palantir Technologies will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 1,031,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $15,472,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,313,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,701,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 37,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $570,228.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,808,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,819,636.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 1,031,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $15,472,995.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,313,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,701,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,959,599 shares of company stock worth $27,683,472 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 98,784.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 306,971,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,705,869,000 after buying an additional 306,660,776 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,931,000 after buying an additional 28,563,749 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,631,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,437,000 after buying an additional 1,937,114 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,000,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,061,000 after buying an additional 9,870,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,503,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,003,000 after buying an additional 1,047,522 shares during the last quarter. 31.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

