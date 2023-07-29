Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LYG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 63 ($0.81) to GBX 60 ($0.77) in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 70 ($0.90) to GBX 69 ($0.88) in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 75 ($0.96) to GBX 70 ($0.90) in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.57.

Shares of NYSE:LYG opened at $2.29 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Lloyds Banking Group has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.27.

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.0792 per share. This is a boost from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. This represents a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.24%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 15.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 340,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 45,987 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 55,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 14,171 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 573,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 17,599 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,959,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,282 shares during the period. 2.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions, and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

