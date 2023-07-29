Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYGFree Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LYG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 63 ($0.81) to GBX 60 ($0.77) in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 70 ($0.90) to GBX 69 ($0.88) in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 75 ($0.96) to GBX 70 ($0.90) in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.57.

Lloyds Banking Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:LYG opened at $2.29 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Lloyds Banking Group has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.27.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYGGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lloyds Banking Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.0792 per share. This is a boost from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. This represents a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 15.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 340,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 45,987 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 55,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 14,171 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 573,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 17,599 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,959,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,282 shares during the period. 2.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions, and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

