Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 168.8% from the June 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Geely Automobile Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of Geely Automobile stock opened at $28.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.25. Geely Automobile has a 52-week low of $21.39 and a 52-week high of $46.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Geely Automobile Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a $0.4853 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd.

About Geely Automobile

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of vehicles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

