Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPRXF) Short Interest Up 173.1% in July

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPRXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 173.1% from the June 30th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals from C$11.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th.

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

EPRXF stock opened at C$5.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.73 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.18. Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of C$2.66 and a 1-year high of C$6.78.

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of technologies in the biotechnology sector. The company's lead product candidate is EP-104IAR, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of unmet medical needs and for pain relief for knee osteoarthritis and eosinophilic esophagitis, as well as under development for treating canine osteoarthritis.

