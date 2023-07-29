Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $149.78, but opened at $146.13. Piper Sandler Companies shares last traded at $148.23, with a volume of 13,702 shares trading hands.

The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $288.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Piper Sandler Companies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at Piper Sandler Companies

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PIPR shares. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Piper Sandler Companies news, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 12,556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.20, for a total value of $1,597,123.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,968,432. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Piper Sandler Companies news, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 12,556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.20, for a total value of $1,597,123.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,968,432. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 2,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total transaction of $289,590.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,546,209.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,850 shares of company stock worth $2,156,042. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Piper Sandler Companies

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 124,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,218,000 after buying an additional 14,925 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 195,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,486,000 after buying an additional 13,952 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,904,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.98.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

