Barclays Raises Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Price Target to $350.00

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Moody’s from $355.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Moody’s from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Moody’s from $342.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Moody’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $325.53.

MCO opened at $353.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $64.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $339.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $316.44. Moody’s has a one year low of $230.16 and a one year high of $363.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.98% and a net margin of 25.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Moody’s will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.69%.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.55, for a total value of $633,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,841,018.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 3,292 shares of company stock worth $1,085,712 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 318,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 33,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,310,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Moody’s by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 4,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Moody’s by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 69,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,321,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

