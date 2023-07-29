Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LPX. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.00.

NYSE LPX opened at $75.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.49. Louisiana-Pacific has a 1 year low of $48.20 and a 1 year high of $79.56. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.69.

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $584.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.23 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 19.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPX. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,998 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 116.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,113 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 15,115 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,505 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 57,184 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 14,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,787 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 9,615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

