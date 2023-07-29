Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) Trading 8.7% Higher Following Dividend Announcement

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 8.7% during trading on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $22.76 and last traded at $22.06. 34,290 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 105,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.29.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 14.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Byline Bancorp from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Byline Bancorp Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $835.25 million, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.17.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $90.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.43 million. As a group, analysts expect that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Byline Bancorp news, major shareholder Investors I. L.P. Mbg bought 50,000 shares of Byline Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.29 per share, with a total value of $914,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,745,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,827,042.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 51,950 shares of company stock valued at $948,861 over the last ninety days. 35.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Byline Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Byline Bancorp by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,139,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,258,000 after purchasing an additional 59,154 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 11.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,991,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,063,000 after purchasing an additional 202,612 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 9.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,421,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,738,000 after purchasing an additional 123,382 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,267,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,828,000 after acquiring an additional 32,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 786,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,991,000 after acquiring an additional 12,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.26% of the company’s stock.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

Further Reading

