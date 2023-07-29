Ryder System (NYSE:R) PT Raised to $118.00

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Robert W. Baird from $102.00 to $118.00 in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ryder System from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ryder System in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $107.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.60.

Ryder System Price Performance

Shares of NYSE R opened at $101.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.56. Ryder System has a 12 month low of $65.69 and a 12 month high of $102.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Insider Transactions at Ryder System

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.64. Ryder System had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 23.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ryder System will post 12.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total transaction of $175,908.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,313,712.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director E Follin Smith sold 1,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $86,098.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,184 shares in the company, valued at $3,396,444.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $175,908.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,313,712.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryder System

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ryder System by 2.1% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 1.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 15.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 0.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 3.2% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.

See Also

