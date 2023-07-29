Ryder System (NYSE:R) PT Raised to $118.00

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Robert W. Baird from $102.00 to $118.00 in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.69% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ryder System from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ryder System in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $107.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.60.
Shares of NYSE R opened at $101.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.56. Ryder System has a 12 month low of $65.69 and a 12 month high of $102.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.58.
In other news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total transaction of $175,908.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,313,712.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director E Follin Smith sold 1,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $86,098.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,184 shares in the company, valued at $3,396,444.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $175,908.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,313,712.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ryder System by 2.1% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 1.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 15.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 0.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 3.2% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.
Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.
