Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) PT Set at $75.00 by CIBC

CIBC set a $75.00 price target on Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SHOP. StockNews.com upgraded Shopify from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas cut Shopify from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Atlantic Securities cut Shopify from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Shopify from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Shopify from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.13.

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $66.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Shopify has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $71.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.85.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Shopify will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,790,842 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,380,234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193,801 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 24,802,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $860,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,488 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,167,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $679,218,000 after purchasing an additional 300,160 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,985,791 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $670,479,000 after purchasing an additional 706,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Shopify by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,018,056 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $623,567,000 after acquiring an additional 85,400 shares in the last quarter. 58.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

