Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) PT Raised to $150.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Posted by on Jul 29th, 2023

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOTFree Report) had its price objective boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $141.00 to $150.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SPOT has been the subject of several other research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. VNET Group restated a maintains rating on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $154.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $165.80.

SPOT stock opened at $148.65 on Wednesday. Spotify Technology has a 52 week low of $69.29 and a 52 week high of $182.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.98.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 42.48% and a negative net margin of 7.79%. On average, equities analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,046,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,049,000 after purchasing an additional 241,026 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 3,925,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,848,000 after purchasing an additional 890,000 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,733,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,843,000 after purchasing an additional 10,302 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $294,683,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 140.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,694,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,358,000 after purchasing an additional 990,485 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.46% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

