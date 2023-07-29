BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, a growth of 174.8% from the June 30th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund stock opened at $11.09 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $10.56 and a 1-year high of $13.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.20.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0345 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund

About BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Well Done LLC grew its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 0.8% during the first quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 208,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,333,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Paul Damon & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Matisse Capital bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 12.2% during the first quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 46,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares during the last quarter. 18.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

