BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, a growth of 174.8% from the June 30th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund stock opened at $11.09 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $10.56 and a 1-year high of $13.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.20.
BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0345 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%.
Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund
About BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.
