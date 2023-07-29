Incannex Healthcare Limited (NASDAQ:IXHL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Incannex Healthcare Limited (NASDAQ:IXHL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,700 shares, an increase of 174.2% from the June 30th total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Incannex Healthcare

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IXHL. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Incannex Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $378,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Incannex Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Incannex Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Incannex Healthcare Stock Down 3.1 %

IXHL stock opened at $1.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.32. Incannex Healthcare has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $6.00.

About Incannex Healthcare

Incannex Healthcare Limited engages in the research, development, and sale of medicinal cannabinoid and psychedelic pharmaceutical products and therapies in Australia. It offers APIRx-1801, an ultrapure tetrahydrocannabinol; APIRx-1802, an ultrapure CBD; and APIRx-1803, an ultrapure cannabigerol. The company also develops IHL-42X, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for obstructive sleep apnea; Psi-GAD that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for generalized anxiety disorder; MedChew Dronabinol, which has completed Phase Ia clinical trial for nausea and vomiting in chemotherapy; CanChew Plus that has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for irritable bowel syndrome; APIRx-1601, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for vitiligo; APIRx-1602 that has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for psoriasis; and APIRx-1603, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for atopic dermatitis.

