Insider Buying: Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Director Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Free Report) Director Dennis W. Archer, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.58 per share, with a total value of $15,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $171,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Independent Bank Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBCP opened at $20.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $437.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.12. Independent Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $24.97.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Independent Bank had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $48.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 million. On average, analysts expect that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Independent Bank Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Independent Bank

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.51%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EA Series Trust bought a new position in Independent Bank in the second quarter valued at about $1,091,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 144,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 29,397 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 415,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,053,000 after purchasing an additional 109,986 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 7.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Independent Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $982,000. 78.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBCP has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Independent Bank in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in rural and suburban communities across Lower Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services.

