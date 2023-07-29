AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Director Morris A. Davis Purchases 4,772 Shares of Stock

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) Director Morris A. Davis purchased 4,772 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.48 per share, with a total value of $50,010.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,028.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

Shares of AGNC opened at $10.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.73 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.26. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $12.89.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 29.90%. The firm had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AGNC Investment

The firm also recently announced a jul 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 14.2%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently -553.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGNC. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 278.0% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 313,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AGNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.50 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AGNC Investment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.19.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

