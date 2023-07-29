Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Insider Kara West Sells 2,362 Shares of Stock

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) insider Kara West sold 2,362 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total transaction of $271,771.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,377. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

COF stock opened at $114.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.18. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.93 and a fifty-two week high of $123.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.38%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital One Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COF. Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth about $954,100,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $318,480,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 536.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,398,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,932 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Capital One Financial by 147.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,108,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Capital One Financial by 603.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,731,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,339 shares in the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.09.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

