Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Insider Kara West Sells 2,362 Shares of Stock

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) insider Kara West sold 2,362 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total transaction of $271,771.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,377. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

COF stock opened at $114.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.18. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.93 and a fifty-two week high of $123.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital One Financial

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.38%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COF. Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth about $954,100,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $318,480,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 536.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,398,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,932 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Capital One Financial by 147.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,108,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Capital One Financial by 603.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,731,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,339 shares in the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.09.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

