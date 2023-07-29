Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Director Karl Mr. Peterson Sells 22,500 Shares

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 22,500 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $254,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,698,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,489,038.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Karl Mr. Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 11th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 10,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total value of $105,500.00.

On Tuesday, June 27th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 10,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $101,800.00.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 2,500 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total value of $24,275.00.

Shares of NYSE ACEL opened at $11.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $967.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.26 and a 52-week high of $12.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.45.

Accel Entertainment ( NYSE:ACEL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $293.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.02 million. Accel Entertainment had a return on equity of 45.56% and a net margin of 6.33%. Research analysts predict that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment during the second quarter worth $342,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment during the second quarter worth $228,000. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 6.6% during the first quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 8,098,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,776,000 after acquiring an additional 502,171 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,126,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,259,000 after acquiring an additional 29,359 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,030,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,384,000 after acquiring an additional 24,163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.76% of the company’s stock.

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

