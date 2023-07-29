Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) EVP Acquires $61,150.00 in Stock

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Free Report) EVP Scott J. Watson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.23 per share, with a total value of $61,150.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,787.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Northwest Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ NWBI opened at $12.35 on Friday. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $15.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.15.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $173.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.68 million. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 9.70%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northwest Bancshares Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NWBI shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Northwest Bancshares from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Northwest Bancshares from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northwest Bancshares

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Northwest Bancshares by 86.5% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,059 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 65.56% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

