Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) COO Tina Marriott Larson Sells 8,000 Shares

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) COO Tina Marriott Larson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total value of $108,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 424,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,777,059.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Tina Marriott Larson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Thursday, June 29th, Tina Marriott Larson sold 3,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total value of $22,470.00.

On Wednesday, May 31st, Tina Marriott Larson sold 3,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.63, for a total value of $25,890.00.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ RXRX opened at $13.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.99. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.54 and a 12 month high of $16.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.01. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.15% and a negative net margin of 533.45%. The firm had revenue of $12.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RXRX. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Kinnevik AB publ boosted its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kinnevik AB publ now owns 10,405,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,607 shares in the last quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,772,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 453.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 10,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RXRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.