Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) CEO Joe Mastrangelo Purchases 31,199 Shares of Stock

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) CEO Joe Mastrangelo bought 31,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.23 per share, with a total value of $69,573.77. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 554,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,086.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:EOSE opened at $2.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $261.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.42. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $5.66.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $8.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on EOSE. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2.50 target price for the company. B. Riley cut shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 31.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and microgrid markets in the United States. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC system, a battery that can be used as an alternative to Li-ion batteries.

