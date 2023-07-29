Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL) Insider Christopher Durant Turner Sells 2,365 Shares

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Durant Turner sold 2,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total value of $110,800.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,934.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Christopher Durant Turner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 28th, Christopher Durant Turner sold 2,665 shares of Nuvalent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total value of $130,398.45.

On Monday, July 24th, Christopher Durant Turner sold 200 shares of Nuvalent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $9,364.00.

On Monday, June 5th, Christopher Durant Turner sold 10,235 shares of Nuvalent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $459,142.10.

Nuvalent Stock Performance

NUVL opened at $48.50 on Friday. Nuvalent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.08 and a 1-year high of $49.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuvalent

Nuvalent ( NASDAQ:NUVL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.07. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuvalent by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 11,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Nuvalent by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuvalent by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuvalent by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuvalent by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NUVL shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Guggenheim began coverage on Nuvalent in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company.

About Nuvalent

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase ½ clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is ongoing IND-enabling studies.

