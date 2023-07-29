Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) CEO Richard D. Fairbank Sells 3,891 Shares

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.12, for a total value of $447,931.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,028,498.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $114.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $43.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.18. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.93 and a fifty-two week high of $123.09.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 11.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.38%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COF. Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth about $954,100,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $318,480,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 536.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,398,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,932 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 147.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,108,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,162 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 603.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,731,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COF. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.09.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

