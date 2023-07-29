Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) CFO David Andrew Borrmann Purchases 1,900 Shares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Free Report) CFO David Andrew Borrmann bought 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $56,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

David Andrew Borrmann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 22nd, David Andrew Borrmann bought 500 shares of Southern First Bancshares stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.25 per share, with a total value of $11,625.00.

On Tuesday, May 16th, David Andrew Borrmann bought 200 shares of Southern First Bancshares stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.81 per share, with a total value of $4,562.00.

On Tuesday, May 9th, David Andrew Borrmann bought 200 shares of Southern First Bancshares stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.54 per share, with a total value of $4,508.00.

On Thursday, May 4th, David Andrew Borrmann purchased 200 shares of Southern First Bancshares stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.45 per share, for a total transaction of $4,290.00.

On Monday, May 1st, David Andrew Borrmann purchased 1,000 shares of Southern First Bancshares stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.20 per share, for a total transaction of $27,200.00.

Southern First Bancshares Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ SFST opened at $30.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.46. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.75 and a 52-week high of $49.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.90 million, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Institutional Trading of Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SFST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.31). Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $22.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.22 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. 77.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SFST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Southern First Bancshares from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Southern First Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Southern First Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans to the general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. The company accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

