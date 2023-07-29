FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Major Shareholder James W. Ayers Buys 5,800 Shares of Stock

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) major shareholder James W. Ayers purchased 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.80 per share, for a total transaction of $201,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,851,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,645,806.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

FB Financial Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:FBK opened at $34.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.80. FB Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $24.34 and a twelve month high of $45.25.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $125.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.44 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 10.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that FB Financial Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FBK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 570.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 413.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

FBK has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of FB Financial from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of FB Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of FB Financial from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of FB Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FB Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.88.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

