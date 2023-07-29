AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Insider Sells $195,076.53 in Stock

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 3,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $195,076.53. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,828,992.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ ATRC opened at $55.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.67 and its 200 day moving average is $44.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -90.74 and a beta of 1.36. AtriCure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.51 and a fifty-two week high of $59.61.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The medical device company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $100.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.55 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 7.15% and a negative net margin of 7.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AtriCure, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATRC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,259,364 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $279,713,000 after purchasing an additional 25,066 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,856,291 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $159,843,000 after purchasing an additional 120,525 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 17.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,865,409 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $188,171,000 after purchasing an additional 427,792 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 0.5% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,459,057 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $60,478,000 after purchasing an additional 6,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 2.4% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,409,302 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $58,416,000 after purchasing an additional 33,348 shares during the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATRC. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on AtriCure from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on AtriCure from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research increased their target price on AtriCure from $56.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AtriCure in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on AtriCure from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.80.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

