Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Director Karl Mr. Peterson Sells 10,000 Shares

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Free Report) Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,609,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,872,264. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Karl Mr. Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 11th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 10,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $82,300.00.

On Tuesday, June 27th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $40,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 13th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 20,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total value of $184,600.00.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ:PLYA opened at $8.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.62 and a 200-day moving average of $8.55. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $5.34 and a 52 week high of $9.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:PLYA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $273.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.40 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 246.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 4,927 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 247.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 9,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. 91.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Bank of America lowered Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

