PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Director Sells $376,200.00 in Stock

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) Director Paul A. Lacy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $376,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,879,585.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

PTC Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $146.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.05, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.18. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.82 and a 12 month high of $152.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $542.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.40 million. PTC had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 14.90%. As a group, research analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PTC

PTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of PTC from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on PTC from $168.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on PTC in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PTC from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PTC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTC. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of PTC by 93.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in PTC by 444.3% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

About PTC

(Get Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.