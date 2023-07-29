David E. Blackford Sells 5,634 Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Stock

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) Director David E. Blackford sold 5,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total transaction of $283,840.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,332.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

M.D.C. Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of NYSE MDC opened at $51.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.07, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.39. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.04 and a 12 month high of $51.11.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.10 million. M.D.C. had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 12.80%. M.D.C.’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. Equities analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

M.D.C. Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. This is a positive change from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.17%.

MDC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, M.D.C. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the 2nd quarter worth about $385,000. Kendall Capital Management grew its position in M.D.C. by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 35,330 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in M.D.C. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,534,000. Argyle Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in M.D.C. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, EA Series Trust purchased a new position in M.D.C. in the second quarter worth about $1,408,000. 98.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Featured Articles

