Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Director James Edward Doyle Sells 2,000 Shares

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) Director James Edward Doyle sold 2,000 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total transaction of $194,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,076,556.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

James Edward Doyle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 9th, James Edward Doyle sold 1,402 shares of Exact Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total transaction of $126,895.02.

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $99.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.11. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $29.27 and a 12 month high of $100.77.

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.37. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 23.49% and a negative return on equity of 16.64%. The business had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

EXAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 4,537 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 5,491.4% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 7,029 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $862,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 23.0% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

