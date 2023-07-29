Metarock Group Limited (ASX:MYE) Insider Paul Green Acquires 1,264,999 Shares

Metarock Group Limited (ASX:MYE – Get Free Report) insider Paul Green purchased 1,264,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.13 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of A$164,449.87 ($111,114.78).

Paul Green also recently made the following trade(s):

Metarock Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 479.89.

Metarock Group Company Profile

Metarock Group Limited provides mining, contracting, training, and related services to the underground long wall mining operations and industrial products and services in coalfields and supporting industries of Queensland and New South Wales, Australia. The company offers various mining services, which include new mine development, mine operation, training, roadway construction, conveyors, longwall relocations, and application of polymeric strata support.

