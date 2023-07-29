Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) CTO Chi Fung Cheng Sells 40,000 Shares

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $686,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 360,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,190,292.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Chi Fung Cheng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 13th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 40,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $691,600.00.

On Thursday, June 29th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 40,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total value of $703,200.00.

On Thursday, June 15th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 40,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $706,400.00.

On Thursday, June 1st, Chi Fung Cheng sold 323,450 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total value of $4,916,440.00.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 2,800 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $42,056.00.

On Monday, May 22nd, Chi Fung Cheng sold 240,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $2,522,400.00.

Shares of CRDO stock opened at $16.90 on Friday. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $19.46. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.64 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.87.

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Credo Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $32.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRDO shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Credo Technology Group from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Credo Technology Group from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Credo Technology Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Credo Technology Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.44.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Credo Technology Group by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 33.3% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 11.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the period. 51.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

