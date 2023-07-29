Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Insider R Sean Elliott Sells 15,000 Shares

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) insider R Sean Elliott sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $241,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 223,384 shares in the company, valued at $3,603,183.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Liberty Energy stock opened at $15.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.92 and a 200-day moving average of $14.02. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.18 and a 1 year high of $18.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 2.10.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.03). Liberty Energy had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 39.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.93%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Liberty Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Liberty Energy by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,972,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831,183 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Liberty Energy by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,553,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,948,000 after purchasing an additional 734,764 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,344,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,944,000 after buying an additional 52,526 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 181.5% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,085,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,574,000 after buying an additional 5,213,132 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,528,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,444,000 after buying an additional 2,417,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods, and technologies; and other services comprising design and pump diagnostic fracture injection test, DFIT and mini-frac analysis, and laboratory services, such as fluid rheology, surfactant, clay control, scaling and biocide testing.

