Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Major Shareholder Barry Canton Sells 37,650 Shares of Stock

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total transaction of $89,607.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,165,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,333,185.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Barry Canton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

On Wednesday, July 12th, Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.09, for a total transaction of $78,688.50.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total transaction of $68,146.50.

On Wednesday, June 28th, Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total transaction of $64,005.00.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total transaction of $73,417.50.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Performance

DNA stock opened at $2.44 on Friday. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $4.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks ( NYSE:DNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 440.87% and a negative return on equity of 97.13%. The business had revenue of $80.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.04 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on DNA. William Blair downgraded shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $1.25 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ginkgo Bioworks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.05.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

(Get Free Report)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.