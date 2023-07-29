Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN) Director Steel Partners Holdings L.P. Acquires 40,094 Shares of Stock

Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN – Get Free Report) Director Steel Partners Holdings L.P. acquired 40,094 shares of Steel Connect stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.93 per share, for a total transaction of $398,133.42. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 51,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,220.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 18th, Steel Partners Holdings L.P. purchased 1,187 shares of Steel Connect stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.30 per share, with a total value of $9,852.10.

Shares of STCN opened at $9.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.60. Steel Connect, Inc. has a one year low of $6.35 and a one year high of $14.28. The company has a market cap of $60.86 million, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.32.

Steel Connect ( NASDAQ:STCN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $46.14 million during the quarter. Steel Connect had a negative return on equity of 163.46% and a net margin of 4.35%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steel Connect by 2.2% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,912,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 63,761 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Steel Connect by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,059,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 72,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Steel Connect by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 243,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 73,671 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Steel Connect by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 213,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 12,108 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Steel Connect by 152.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 49,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Steel Connect, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides supply chain services in the United States, Mainland China, Netherlands, and internationally. It offers product configuration and packaging, kitting, and assembly of components and parts into finished goods; and value-added processes, such as product testing, radio frequency identification tagging, product or service activation, language settings, personalization and engraving, multi-channel packaging, and packaging design services.

