Insider Selling: M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) CFO Sells 19,839 Shares of Stock

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) CFO Robert Nathaniel Martin sold 19,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $990,759.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 299,962 shares in the company, valued at $14,980,102.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Robert Nathaniel Martin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 9th, Robert Nathaniel Martin sold 13,226 shares of M.D.C. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $549,540.30.

M.D.C. Stock Up 5.0 %

NYSE:MDC opened at $51.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.39. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.04 and a 1-year high of $51.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 9.07 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

M.D.C. Increases Dividend

M.D.C. ( NYSE:MDC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.10 million. M.D.C. had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. This is an increase from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.17%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On M.D.C.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kendall Capital Management raised its stake in M.D.C. by 0.8% during the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 35,330 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in M.D.C. by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its stake in M.D.C. by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 31,155 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in M.D.C. by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 32,399 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in M.D.C. by 2.0% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 22,404 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. 98.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on MDC. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Raymond James raised shares of M.D.C. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.83.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

