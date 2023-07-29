Insider Selling: MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Insider Sells 1,800 Shares of Stock

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.89, for a total value of $1,000,602.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,158,333.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

MSCI Stock Performance

NYSE:MSCI opened at $550.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $484.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $509.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.23, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.11. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $385.00 and a 1 year high of $572.50.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $621.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.47 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.06% and a net margin of 39.02%. MSCI’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 48.38%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MSCI shares. BNP Paribas downgraded MSCI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on MSCI from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on MSCI from $585.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on MSCI from $510.00 to $582.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $565.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 657.1% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

