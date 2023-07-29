Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) CTO Sells $578,936.28 in Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) CTO Jonathan Hyman sold 12,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total transaction of $578,936.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 137,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,198,332.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jonathan Hyman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 19th, Jonathan Hyman sold 8,909 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $401,261.36.

On Monday, July 17th, Jonathan Hyman sold 99,841 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $4,272,196.39.

On Friday, July 14th, Jonathan Hyman sold 100,159 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total transaction of $4,324,865.62.

On Monday, May 15th, Jonathan Hyman sold 3,487 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $103,389.55.

Braze Trading Up 2.7 %

Braze stock opened at $44.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.70 and a 200-day moving average of $34.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.54 and a beta of 1.05. Braze, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.53 and a 1-year high of $50.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. Braze had a negative net margin of 36.38% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. The company had revenue of $101.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Braze’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Braze, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on BRZE shares. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Braze from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Braze in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Braze from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Braze from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Braze from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Braze currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Braze

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Braze by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Braze by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Braze by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Braze by 189.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Braze during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 45.06% of the company’s stock.

About Braze

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

