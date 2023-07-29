NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) CFO William Betz Sells 3,514 Shares

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) CFO William Betz sold 3,514 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.38, for a total value of $788,471.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,608.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 0.7 %

NXPI opened at $223.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.28. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $132.08 and a one year high of $225.57.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 21.04%. Analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.2 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were given a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.41%.

NXPI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,526 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 275.6% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,011 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $899,000. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

