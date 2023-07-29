NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) CFO William Betz Sells 3,514 Shares

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) CFO William Betz sold 3,514 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.38, for a total value of $788,471.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,608.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 0.7 %
NXPI opened at $223.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.28. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $132.08 and a one year high of $225.57.
NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 21.04%. Analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.2 EPS for the current year.
NXPI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.48.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,526 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 275.6% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,011 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $899,000. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.
NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.
