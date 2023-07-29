Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) CEO John W. Swygert Sells 4,690 Shares of Stock

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) CEO John W. Swygert sold 4,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $343,589.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,531,132. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance

Shares of OLLI opened at $71.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 36.95, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.00. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.72 and a twelve month high of $73.71.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $459.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.37 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

OLLI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $59.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 112.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 10,261 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter valued at approximately $753,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 18,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 13,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Further Reading

