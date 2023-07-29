SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) Short Interest Up 112.5% in July

SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a growth of 112.5% from the June 30th total of 4,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Timothy L. Claxton bought 3,000 shares of SB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.58 per share, with a total value of $37,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,521.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 4,150 shares of company stock valued at $52,060 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

Get SB Financial Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SB Financial Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 152,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 512,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. 49.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SB Financial Group Stock Performance

SB Financial Group Dividend Announcement

SB Financial Group stock opened at $13.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $94.87 million, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.38. SB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $11.82 and a twelve month high of $18.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SBFG. TheStreet downgraded shares of SB Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SB Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About SB Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.