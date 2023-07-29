Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Insider Jason R. Kelly Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) insider Jason R. Kelly sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total value of $238,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,394,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,979,338.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ginkgo Bioworks Price Performance

NYSE DNA opened at $2.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.62. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $4.91.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 440.87% and a negative return on equity of 97.13%. The business had revenue of $80.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.04 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair downgraded Ginkgo Bioworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $1.25 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.05.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the first quarter worth $211,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the first quarter worth $284,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 125.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,696,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,865,000 after buying an additional 1,498,987 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 299.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 66,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 115.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 13,957 shares during the last quarter. 58.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

