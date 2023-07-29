Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) SVP Jeremy Cox Sells 21,131 Shares

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) SVP Jeremy Cox sold 21,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $373,173.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,860.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jeremy Cox also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 15th, Jeremy Cox sold 9,161 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $155,737.00.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of HPE stock opened at $17.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.26. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $11.90 and a fifty-two week high of $17.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 3.46%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

Institutional Trading of Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 139,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 19,965 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 37.8% in the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 86,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 23,700 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,049,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 18,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.73.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

