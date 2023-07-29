Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Acquires 4,007 Shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IPAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 17.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,069,000 after purchasing an additional 16,670 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 21.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 10.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 51.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 5.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares during the period. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Inter Parfums

In other news, Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.73, for a total transaction of $139,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Inter Parfums Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IPAR shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on Inter Parfums from $176.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Inter Parfums from $170.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inter Parfums presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.25.

IPAR opened at $150.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $134.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.15. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.47 and a 1 year high of $161.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 34.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.07.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.29. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $311.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inter Parfums Profile

(Free Report)

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

Further Reading

