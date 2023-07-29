Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Raises Holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 22,657 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned 0.09% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $2,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 231,251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,299,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter worth $2,373,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,925 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 2.9% in the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 33,133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the first quarter worth about $1,277,000. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush increased their price target on Tri Pointe Homes from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Tri Pointe Homes from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tri Pointe Homes Trading Up 3.8 %

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 19,076 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $557,782.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,383,549.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 21,413 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $706,843.13. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,194 shares in the company, valued at $3,373,423.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 19,076 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $557,782.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 423,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,383,549.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TPH opened at $31.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.05. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.59 and a 12-month high of $34.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $819.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.67 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 11.71%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tri Pointe Homes Profile

(Free Report)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Featured Stories

