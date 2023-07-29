Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Increases Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 46.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $2,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 3,594.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 88.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 18.6% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Henry Schein

In other Henry Schein news, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total transaction of $1,897,599.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,301,501.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Henry Schein news, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total transaction of $1,897,599.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,301,501.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael S. Ettinger sold 14,881 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total value of $1,117,860.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,687,335.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,019 shares of company stock worth $5,651,018. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Henry Schein Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $79.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.75 and a 12 month high of $89.72.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 3.82%. Henry Schein’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HSIC shares. Barrington Research dropped their price target on Henry Schein from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.33.

About Henry Schein

(Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.