Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Purchases 15,493 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 49.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,808 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,493 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Masco were worth $2,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 531,367 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,799,000 after acquiring an additional 10,131 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its position in shares of Masco by 426.7% during the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 91,381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after buying an additional 74,031 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Masco by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,036,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,144,000 after buying an additional 45,159 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Masco by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 33,368 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco Stock Performance

Shares of MAS opened at $61.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.22. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $42.33 and a 52-week high of $63.85.

Masco Announces Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.23. Masco had a negative return on equity of 237.83% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 31.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Masco

In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $549,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,380.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $549,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,380.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 20,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $1,099,494.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 187,784 shares in the company, valued at $10,140,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 287,151 shares of company stock valued at $16,606,832 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MAS shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Masco from $60.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Masco from $59.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Masco from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Masco from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Masco from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.85.

About Masco

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.