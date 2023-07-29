Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Grows Stock Position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 22,551 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $2,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Amkor Technology by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 31,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Amkor Technology by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 27,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Amkor Technology by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Amkor Technology by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $29.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.23. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.13 and a 52 week high of $31.38.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 5th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is currently 11.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $61,182.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at $802,028.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $61,182.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at $802,028.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sung Shin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total transaction of $124,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,370.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,800 shares of company stock worth $405,450. Corporate insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMKR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Amkor Technology Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services.

