Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) PT Raised to $86.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) had its price objective raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $77.00 to $86.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $75.60.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $76.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.80. Fortinet has a 12-month low of $42.61 and a 12-month high of $81.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 282.54% and a net margin of 20.46%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Fortinet will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $591,029.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,019,547.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 5,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $358,823.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,830,887,038.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $591,029.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,019,547.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,128 shares of company stock valued at $4,591,985. 17.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortinet

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 24.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,738,000 after acquiring an additional 76,027 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 24.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 20.4% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 209.4% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Fortinet by 53.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.21% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

(Get Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Stories

