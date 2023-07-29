Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Given New $66.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Mizuho from $69.00 to $66.00 in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on STX. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Barclays cut their target price on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Seagate Technology from $69.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.74.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Shares of STX stock opened at $63.45 on Thursday. Seagate Technology has a fifty-two week low of $47.47 and a fifty-two week high of $83.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.48. The company has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of -24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 48.55 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Activity

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 69.08% and a negative net margin of 7.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 3,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total value of $216,507.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,779,375.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seagate Technology

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 20.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,620,098 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,032,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662,098 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,279,089 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,010,254,000 after acquiring an additional 837,041 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 14,354,883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $949,145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429,154 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,248,793 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $677,650,000 after purchasing an additional 793,406 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,360,341 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $625,307,000 after buying an additional 819,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Articles

