Portofino Resources (CVE:POR) Shares Down 11.1%

Portofino Resources Inc. (CVE:POR – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 11.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 161,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 88% from the average daily volume of 85,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Portofino Resources Stock Down 11.1 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.11.

About Portofino Resources

Portofino Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the Americas. The company holds an option to acquire 100% interests in the Sapawe West property that comprises 3 claims totaling 1,147 hectares located in the Schwenger and McCaul Townships, Ontario; the Gold Creek property comprising 15 mining claims containing 197 contiguous cell units covering an area of approximately 4,036 hectares located primarily in the Duckworth Township, Ontario; and the Melema West gold property covering an area of 869 hectares located to the northeast of the town of Atikokan, Ontario.

